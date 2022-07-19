It's a Jurassic World in Hemel as free dinosaur trail comes to The Marlowes

Jurassic fun comes to Hemel Hempstead as The Marlowes Shopping Centre hosts a free Dinosaur Trail.

Young dino hunters can search for 10 ferocious beasts and gentle giants in the shopping centre from July 25 to September 4.

Just pick up a trail guide from the customer service desk and set off on a prehistoric adventure to find the names of all 10 dinosaurs – chosen by Hemel people on social media.

There will be a summer dinosaur trail at The Marlowes

Completed trail guides can be returned to the desk to be entered into a prize draw to win a £100 voucher for The Entertainer, and all members of the Kids Club can receive a fantastic dinosaur egg prize to take home.

You can sign up for the Kids Club on The Marlowes’ website.