'Inspirational' gymnastics gold medallist opens new sports hall at The Hemel Hempstead School

“We are incredibly proud of Ondine and all her fantastic achievements”

By The Newsroom
Published 20th Mar 2023, 11:36 GMT- 2 min read

‘Inspirational' gymnastics gold medallist Ondine Achampong has returned to The Hemel Hempstead School to open its new sports hall.

Last Friday Ondine, who won gold with the England Gymnastics team at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, returned to The Hemel Hempstead School to officially open the new facility.

Ondine studied at the school, including achieving outstanding grades in her A- Level exams while training for the games.

At the event, attended by staff and students from the basketball club, Ondine said: “I’m really honoured to have been asked to open the new sports hall especially after attending The Hemel Hempstead School for 7 years and going to PE lessons every week for most of that time. I’d like to say a big thankyou to everyone at The Hemel Hempstead School who has supported me through my time here because without them I wouldn’t be where I am today.”

Head Teacher Neil Hassell said: "We are incredibly proud of Ondine and all her fantastic achievements at the World, Commonwealth and European Championships. She is an inspiration to students across the school - hard work, determination and ambition can lead to huge success in gymnastics and in A Levels - whilst also being a kind, caring and wonderful person too."

The sports hall has become an invaluable resource in the community hosting many outside organisations, including storm basketball club and K - Gymnastics.

To enquire about lettings visit the website.

FACTFILE

Ondine is a British artistic gymnast who was part of the women's team that won silver at the 2022 World Championships. She won a gold medal with the English team at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, and individually, Achampong won silver medals in the all-around and on floor exercise. She is the 2022 European team and balance beam silver medalist. She is the 2021 British all-around champion and the 2022 British all-around silver medalist.

As a junior, Achampong is the 2019 European Youth Olympic Festival champion on the balance beam and silver medallist in the all-around. She is also the 2019 British junior all-around champion. She won a bronze medal with the British team at the 2018 Junior European Championships.

