Star Wars actor Anthony Daniels with his C-3PO head from Return of the Jedi.

Indiana Jones’ shirt, a Harry Potter wand and C-3PO’s head from Star Wars were among items in a film memorabilia auction held by Propstore in Hertfordshire.

The auctioneer is selling off over 1,600 lots of rare film props and items in its annual Los Angeles Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction.

Just under 500 lots kicked off the three-day event, coming to an estimated total of nearly $6million, or around £4.6million.

Among the more rare and successful items were:

C-P30’s head from Star Wars: Return of the Jedi selling for $843,750

A Lord of the Rings double-headed Axe, used by Gimli, sold for $125,000

A screen-matched Audrey embroidered silk-organza gown, worn in Sabrina, sold for $125,000

Indiana Jones' shirt, sold for $93,750

Andy Dufresne's distressed rock hammer from The Shawshank Redemption sold for $93,750

Braveheart’s William Wallace's (Mel Gibson) Screen-Matched Scottish Claymore with Restored Blade, sold for $75,000

Thor's stunt Mjolnir Hammer, sold for $75,000

Darth Maul's Stunt Lightsaber with Blades, from The Phantom Menace, sold for $75,000

Blade Runner, hand-painted Matthew Yuricich ‘Deckard Hangs from Roof’ aerial street view matte painting, sold for $68,750

Krull’s Prince Colwyn's metal glaive, sold for $68,750

Harry Potter (The Deathly Hallows) light-up hero elder wand, sold for $62,500

Chief Operating Officer Brandon Alinger said: “The continued growth and viability of collecting memorabilia was on full display today with notable sales from virtually every era and genre of entertainment.

“We saw sales of everything from a classic Audrey Hepburn Gown to wands from the Harry Potter franchise. The incredible piece of art from Blade Runner is the highest priced matte painting Propstore has ever auctioned.

Indiana Jones' Shirt from The Last Crusade.

“Most of all, it has been an honor to bring the second and final part of Anthony Daniels (C-3PO actor) to auction, with his head from Star Wars: Return of the Jedi selling for $843,750. And that was just day one. There are two more days for people to get involved and win their own piece of movie history, with items for new and experienced collectors alike.”