Increased Green Line coaches from Hemel Hempstead to Central London

Arriva is increasing commuter coaches between Hemel Hempstead and Central London from Monday, July 19.

The Green Line 758 service will increase to run additional Monday to Friday peak morning and evening journeys both from Woodhall Farm and Hemel Hempstead Bridge Street, and the re-introduction of Saturday peak morning and evening journeys from Hemel Hempstead Bridge Street.

There is also a new 768 coach will provide new links from Central London to Leavesden Park for Warner Bros Studios Monday to Saturday at selected times.

In line with government guidance, Green Line is still operating social distancing measures on all coaches.

Seats within two metres of the driver are still taped off, however wheelchair spaces will always remain available.

Customers are still required to wear a face-covering on board and throughout their journey, exemptions apply.

All of the coaches undergo daily enhanced cleaning, which includes the deep cleaning of all touch points with a suitable disinfectant.