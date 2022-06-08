Knitters and crochet lovers came together to decorate the borough this Jubilee.

In pictures: Yarnbombers in Dacorum unite for Jubilee celebration creations

Knitting and crocheting enthusiasts decorated the borough to commemorate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee last week.

By Olivia Preston
Wednesday, 8th June 2022, 9:37 am

Tring Yarn Bomb group and Yarn Bomb Hemel Hempstead decorated the borough in woollen figures, flags and crowns as part of celebrations for Queen Elizabeth’s 70-year reign.

Yarn Bomb Hemel Hempstead made a selection of postbox toppers and other designs, with all donations made to them going towards their garage fund.

Tring Yarn Bomb group also have been raising money. They are trying to get donations for charities like Save The Children, Knitted Knockers and St Francis Hospice.

A spokesperson for the Tring group said: “All aspects of Her Reign has been represented in the display and like the rest of the country we want to try and celebrate this incredible achievement of service by an inspiring woman. I life time of service to a country deeply grateful for her.”Below is a selection of some of the great creations on display.

1. The Queen and her trusty bag

Woollen Queen figure with a small black handbag on a knitted postbox topper. Photo: Chris Allsop

Photo: Chris Allsop

Photo Sales

2. Beefeaters with the Queen

Beefeaters with the Queen and crowns outside Olde Kings Arms in Hemel Hempstead. Photo: Chris Allsop

Photo: Chris Allsop

Photo Sales

3. A pillow fit for a Queen

Knitted crown and cushion on a postbox Photo: Chris Allsop

Photo: Chris Allsop

Photo Sales

4. All the Queen’s corgis

Knitted Queen surrounded by her iconic corgis. Photo: Chris Allsop

Photo: Chris Allsop

Photo Sales
QueenDacorumHemel Hempstead
Next Page
Page 1 of 4