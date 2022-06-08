In pictures: Yarnbombers in Dacorum unite for Jubilee celebration creations

Yarn Bomb Hemel Hempstead made a selection of postbox toppers and other designs, with all donations made to them going towards their garage fund.

Tring Yarn Bomb group also have been raising money. They are trying to get donations for charities like Save The Children, Knitted Knockers and St Francis Hospice.

A spokesperson for the Tring group said: “All aspects of Her Reign has been represented in the display and like the rest of the country we want to try and celebrate this incredible achievement of service by an inspiring woman. I life time of service to a country deeply grateful for her.”Below is a selection of some of the great creations on display.