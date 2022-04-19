Dacorum Motorcycle Riders met at Monks Inn pub in Hemel Hempstead and collected chocolate eggs donated by members of the public.
The around 30 riders left at around 1.30pm and headed to Watford General Hospital with a special Easter delivery.
Jon Andrews, from Dacorum Motorcycle Riders, said: “It went absolutely brilliant. We had quite a lot of bikes turn up.”
One of the riders, Gavin King, broke down on the way but eventually made the journey to the hospital.
A removal company offered a van to the bikers to transport the Easter treats to the hospital where the charity, Raise received the chocolates.