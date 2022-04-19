Dacorum Motorcycle Riders met at Monks Inn pub in Hemel Hempstead and collected chocolate eggs donated by members of the public.

The around 30 riders left at around 1.30pm and headed to Watford General Hospital with a special Easter delivery.

Jon Andrews, from Dacorum Motorcycle Riders, said: “It went absolutely brilliant. We had quite a lot of bikes turn up.”

One of the riders, Gavin King, broke down on the way but eventually made the journey to the hospital.

A removal company offered a van to the bikers to transport the Easter treats to the hospital where the charity, Raise received the chocolates.

1. Ready and waiting Bikes parked up after meeting at Monks Inn in Hemel Hempstead on Saturday (April 16). Photo: Jon Andrews

2. Hoppy Easter Gavin King dressed up as a bunny for the delivery at Watford General Hospital. Photo: Jon Andrews

3. Chicken on the loose! A rider when the fleet arrived at Watford on Saturday (April 16). Photo: Jon Andrews

4. The bunnies on bikes outside the hospital Dacorum Motorcycle Riders at Watford General Hospital after dropping off the goodies. Photo: Jon Andrews