Hemel Hempstead Yarn Bomb is once again spreading happiness by decorating Hemel Hempstead with festive toppers.

The knitting and crocheting group has placed more than 50 creations around the town for Christmas and hope the decorations will bring a smile to the faces of residents passing by. This year, the yarn bombers are supporting Dacorum Community Trust, which is aiming to give each child in the borough a gift this Christmas. Each topper has a tag with a QR code to scan to donate.

Hemel Hempstead Yarn Bomb’s Chris Allsop said: “The ethos of the group is to make people smile. When people see them, They just can't help but smile.”

She added: “It cheers up the town. When we're putting them out, we get such lovely comments from people.”

Anyone interested in getting involved in creating toppers with the group can message them on their Facebook here.

Here are just a handful of the toppers placed around Hemel Hempstead:

1. Santa Claus is coming to Hemel Santa is in the Old Town

2. Five golden rings The festive topper is outside Rossgate shops

3. Melted snowman He is on Market Oak Lane

4. Seven swans a-swimming The swans can be found on Gadebridge Lane