In pictures: Hemel Hempstead runners complete London Marathon and raise thousands for charities

Runners from Hemel Hempstead joined thousands of participants to pound the capital's streets on Sunday in a record-breaking London Marathon.

The 26.2 mile race returned for its full-scale staging in more than two years, following the Covid-19 pandemic.

An estimated 80,000 runners took part in person and virtually via an app.

Several world records have been broken in this year's race, including Kieran Deegan, a medical engineer for Draeger Medical in Hemel Hempstead, who broke the Guinness World Record for the fastest London Marathon dressed as a piece of medical equipment.

Kieran, who has raised £2,028 for Against Breast Cancer, completed the London Marathon in 3 hours 23 minutes, the record to beat was 3 hours 48 minutes.

An 84-year-old man from Boxmoor completed the London Marathon on Sunday, his seventh and final one.

David Turner has raised over £1,000 for the Arthur McCluskey Foundation, and the Mother's Village Orphanage in Bosnia.

He said: "Given how hard it has been to raise money we have received quite a bit, £1,403 online and we also have offline donations.

"The marathon started as a dream but ended as a nightmare.

"It was very tough and I'm in a lot of pain now but I completed it, I made it to Buckingham Palace and I'm proud of that.

"The marathon organisers had people there to support the runners and someone accompanied me to help me complete it.

"I'm not sure how long it took, the clock had stopped and most people had left when I finished, at half way I was on four hours. But the main thing for me was to complete, which I did and I have that medal.

"Unless you have ran a marathon you don't know how physically hard it is. I'm glad I did it, but it is definitely my last one."

Robyn Shuck, of Grovehill, completed the 26.2 mile challenge and raised £6,543 for Crohn's and Colitis UK.

The 29-year-old chose to run for the charity as a way of thanking them for the support they have given her cousin, Shannon Wheeler, who was diagnosed with Crohn's disease in 2008.

She said: "London marathon was an incredible experience and running for Crohn's was amazing!

"It was my first ever marathon and I ran it in 4 hours and 55 minutes!"

Sam Gomm, from Hemel Hempstead, completed her fourth London Marathon in 5 hours and 20 minutes on Sunday. She was raising money foranimal charity - SPANA (the Society for the Protection of Animals Abroad).

She said: "The marathon went well, it was a long day but London is amazing. That was my fourth London and my 15th marathon.

"I also raised £500 for the charity."

Tom Langdown, from the Gade Valley Harriers in Hemel Hempstead, completed the 26.2 mile challenge in just over 5 hours.

He completed the marathon dressed as a giant elephant weighing 10kg, to raise awareness of The David Sheldrick Wildlife Trust.

Tom said: "It didn't go great, I started off too quickly and I should have known better, as this isn't my first marathon.

"I did a lot of training but I don't think I trained enough in the actual costumer, it was really difficult to move in.

"I completed it in 5 hours and 12 minutes, but my aim was less than 5 hours. On the half way mark I was on 2 hours and 15 minutes, but in the second half I slowed down and had to walk parts, just so I could finish it.

"It didn't go to plan, which is frustrating, but I did raise awareness of the charity and my target was £500, and I am currently at £800."

The owners of Seriously Low Carb in Hemel Hempstead have raised nearly £4,000 for Diabetes UK.

Andy Welch completed the marathon in 5 hours and 32 minutes - dressed as a 6ft Low Carb Loaf. Jo Watkinson completed it in 5 hours and 43 minutes. They have raised £3,950 for Diabetes UK.

