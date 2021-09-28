In pictures: Hemel Hempstead man leads team to top of England's highest peak TWICE

A man from Hemel Hempstead led a team to the top of England's highest peak twice, to raise money for Brain Tumour Research in memory of his mum.

Taranjit ‘TJ’ Lotay, whose mother died in 2019 - 10 years after being diagnosed with a brain tumour - scaled the 978-metre Scafell Pike in Cumbria’s Lake District National Park on Saturday, September 25, with nine of his friends from Amazon in Hemel Hempstead.

The challenge was organised as part of a number of UK-wide Brain Tumour Research Walk of Hope events and commemorated TJ’s mother, Rashpal Lotay, who died in May 2019, 10 years and two days after being told she had just three years to live.

TJ set a target of £1,000 and they have raised over £2,500.

A climb that should have took the team five to six hours to complete, actually took ten hours because they ended up climbing it twice!

TJ said: "It went really well, everyone was pretty tired by the end of it though.

"It should have taken about five to six hours, but we were out there for 10 hours, as we actually climbed to the summit twice!

"It was a really good experience, the camaraderie was great, and who can say they summitted Scafell Pike twice in one day!

"We have raised £2,655 for the charity, and an extra £168 from Gift Aid."

