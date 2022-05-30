Staff and children at Dundale Primary School and Nursery in Tring came together to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee last Friday (May 27).

Pupils and teachers wore red, white and blue and enjoyed lots of activities to mark the Queen’s 70-year reign.

A spokesperson for the school said: “It was a wonderful day, especially as it was one of the first events we have had involving the whole school and parents since covid restrictions.”