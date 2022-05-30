Staff and children at Dundale Primary School and Nursery in Tring came together to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee last Friday (May 27).
Pupils and teachers wore red, white and blue and enjoyed lots of activities to mark the Queen’s 70-year reign.
A spokesperson for the school said: “It was a wonderful day, especially as it was one of the first events we have had involving the whole school and parents since covid restrictions.”
1. Morris dancing
The children and staff, waring red, white and blue, joined in with some morris dancing in the school hall.
Photo: Dundale Primary School and Nursery
2. Royal themed games
Pupils enjoyed games in the playground.
Photo: Dundale Primary School and Nursery
3. Queen Elizabeth II masks for all
Pupils donned Queen masks on Friday.
Photo: Dundale Primary School and Nursery
4. Bunting colouring
Children had fun making flags and colouring in bunting on Friday. There was also pop art of the Queen and a Union Jack collage.
Photo: Dundale Primary School and Nursery