Hundreds of people gathered in the park last weekend.

In pictures: Dacorum celebrates Armed Forces Day in Gadebridge Park

Last Saturday (June 25) people from across Dacorum came together to enjoy a day of fun in Hemel Hempstead.

By Olivia Preston
Friday, 1st July 2022, 2:27 pm

Residents were encouraged to join in with events in Gadebridge Park, from midday to honour Dacorum’s armed forces.

Local people came to watch a Spitfire flypast, a gun dog show and talent from the around the Dacorum.

Cllr Julie Banks, Portfolio Holder for Communities said “A big thank you to all those who came to support our Armed Forces Day celebrations in Gadebridge Park in Hemel Hempstead last Saturday.”

She added: “It was great to see such a good turnout, not only was it a brilliant day out filled with fun activities for the whole family to enjoy, but it was also an opportunity for Dacorum to show support for all members of the Armed Forces and their families, and to thank them for their hard work and dedication.”

1. Singers performance

Child singers graced the stage.

Photo: Hertfordshire County Council

Photo Sales

2. Dancer

Scores of dance performances entertained crowds in Hemel Hempstead.

Photo: Hertfordshire County Council

Photo Sales

3. Tiny tanks

Miniature military tanks paraded around Gadebridge Park.

Photo: Hertfordshire County Council

Photo Sales

4. Cadets

Hemel Hempstead cadets came out in force to honour Armed Forces Day.

Photo: Hertfordshire County Council

Photo Sales
DacorumHemel HempsteadArmed ForcesResidentsSpitfire
Next Page
Page 1 of 3