Cllr Julie Banks, Portfolio Holder for Communities said “A big thank you to all those who came to support our Armed Forces Day celebrations in Gadebridge Park in Hemel Hempstead last Saturday.”

She added: “It was great to see such a good turnout, not only was it a brilliant day out filled with fun activities for the whole family to enjoy, but it was also an opportunity for Dacorum to show support for all members of the Armed Forces and their families, and to thank them for their hard work and dedication.”