St Peter’s Church in Berkhamsted held its 800th anniversary festival on Sunday (June 26).

The church hosted a selection of events which started with a special patronal service that celebrated St Peter’s Day.

The celebrations saw the St Peter’s welcome back its previous rector the Very Reverend Mark Bonney, Dean of Ely.

The event raised money to support St Peter’s building fund to help preserve it for the next 800 years and for the Mayor of Dacorum’s charity and Bishop of St Alban’s Appeal.

1. 800th anniversary fair There was a fair in the afternoon on the church lawns that was well-supported by the town's residents.

2. Bake sale Members of the parish held a bake sale with profits going to the church's building fund and various charities.

3. Church procession Past clergy members came to celebrate thee church's eighth century.

4. Canines of Berkhamsted Local dogs came out in force for the canine show with prizes in five categories, including best biscuit catcher and dog that looks most like its owner.