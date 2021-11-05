In pictures: Care home residents in Hemel Hempstead celebrate Halloween

Residents at a care home in Hemel Hempstead got into the Halloween spirit with themed activities and a party.

Staff at The Lodge Care Home organised a number of activities to celebrate Halloween, including guessing the weight of the pumpkin, carving a jack o lantern, making decorations for the party on Sunday and they making pumpkin soup.

The pumpkin was kindly donated to by the care home deputy manager's granddad Paul who grew this huge pumpkin from seed in his allotment. Residents, visitors and staff were challenged to guess the weight - it was 35.2kg.

A spokesperson for The Lodge said: "After the competition we had a go of carving it, it was so hard we used a saw in the end to get the top off.

"We cut all the pumpkin out and made a delicious homemade pumpkin soup with crusty bread it went down really well. Then made a jack o lantern and lit it up with a lamp.

"We also made some Halloween decorations in the week ready for our Halloween party on Sunday, Brian one the residents said he enjoyed making the paper chains.

"We played games, Bob won the hoopla game and he tried popping candy as his prize which made him laugh as it fizzed on his tongue. We had masks and ears to dress up, and we indulged in Halloween cakes as well."

