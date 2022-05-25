Some of the art on display at the exhibit last weekend.

In pictures: Berkhamsted Art Society’s annual spring exhibition returns after two years

The exhibit and sale featured the work of nationally and internationally renowned artists, local professionals and amateurs.

By The Newsroom
Wednesday, 25th May 2022, 3:25 pm

Berkhamsted Art Society’s exhibition returned last Friday and Saturday (May 20 and 21) after a two-year delay due to covid restrictions.

Textiles, prints, ceramics and glassware were both displayed and available to purchase.

The exhibition was a chance for the local community to meet and support local artists. The pupils and teachers from Swing Gate School had a visit which saw the children complete activity sheets and several artists were on hand to talk about their inspiration and process.

Local artist Mary Casserley, who took part in the exhibition, encouraged anyone with an interest in art to join the society.

Mary says: “I first joined the Berkhamsted Art Society when I was a fine art student at Portsmouth Polytechnic in the 1980s and am happy to say I am still a member. I have made some valuable friends and contacts through the regular social coffee mornings and demonstration evenings. I can brush up my life drawing skills and attend workshops.”

1. Everyone welcome

The exhibit was held at Berkhamsted Civic Centre. Photo: Brian O’Carroll

Photo: Brian O’Carroll

Photo Sales

2. Ceramics by Ian Jones

Pottery was available to buy during the exhibit, like these pieces by artist, Ian Jones. Photo: Brian O’Carroll

Photo: Brian O'Carroll

Photo Sales

3. Swing Gate Infant School

Artwork from Swing Gate Infant School was crated to commemorate the 800 anniversary of St Peter's in Berkhamsted. Photo: Brian O’Carroll

Photo: Brian O’Carroll

Photo Sales

4. Artist in the making

Children were invited to look at the art and make some themselves. Photo: Brian O’Carroll

Photo: Brian O'Carroll

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2