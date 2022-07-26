68 students from Adeyfield Academy joined together at Shendish Manor on July 1 to celebrate the end of their GSCE exams and time at secondary school.
Lynsay Sandford, head of year 11, said: “It was an amazing night the students were outstanding and thoroughly enjoyed by staff and students.”
1. Friends together
Two friends pose on the steps of Shendish Manor.
Photo: Lynsay Sandford
2. Sunglasses all round
A group of teenage friends outside their prom venue.
Photo: Lynsay Sandford
3. Arriving in an ice cream van
Students came to the prom in a Noviellos Ices van.
Photo: Lynsay Sandford
4. Dressed to the nines
Friends arrived at Shendish Manor in a limousine and wore glamorous dresses.
Photo: Lynsay Sandford