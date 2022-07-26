Pupils danced the night away at Shendish Manor.

In pictures: Adeyfield Academy celebrates end of exams with year 11 prom

Students enjoyed a night to remember at Shendish Manor earlier this month.

By Olivia Preston
Tuesday, 26th July 2022, 10:44 am
Updated Tuesday, 26th July 2022, 11:53 am

68 students from Adeyfield Academy joined together at Shendish Manor on July 1 to celebrate the end of their GSCE exams and time at secondary school.

Lynsay Sandford, head of year 11, said: “It was an amazing night the students were outstanding and thoroughly enjoyed by staff and students.”

1. Friends together

Two friends pose on the steps of Shendish Manor.

Photo: Lynsay Sandford

2. Sunglasses all round

A group of teenage friends outside their prom venue.

Photo: Lynsay Sandford

3. Arriving in an ice cream van

Students came to the prom in a Noviellos Ices van.

Photo: Lynsay Sandford

4. Dressed to the nines

Friends arrived at Shendish Manor in a limousine and wore glamorous dresses.

Photo: Lynsay Sandford

