Images released after reports of motorbikes being ridden dangerously in Hemel Hempstead

Officers investigating reports of motorbikes being ridden dangerously in Hemel Hempstead have released two photos as part of their enquiries.

There has been a recent increase in reports relating to several dirt or ‘scrambler’ bikes travelling at excessive speed and being driven anti-socially, in the areas of Keens Field in Highfield, the Raith Fields and Turners Hill in Adeyfield, Squires Ride in Grovehill and London Road in Apsley.

The most recent calls to police were on October 23, and October 24, when it was reported that the bikes were seen in the area.

The bikes are described as large blue and white off-road bikes, however there are bikes of other descriptions involved in similar behaviour.

The Dacorum Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) have carried out searches in response to these reports, however the riders have not yet been identified. If you know who these riders are contact police online or by calling 101 - advise for the attention of PC 1255.