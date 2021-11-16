Image released after attempted burglary in Hemel Hempstead

Police investigating an attempted burglary in Hemel Hempstead have released an image of a person who may be able to assist with their enquiries.

It was reported that attempts were made to gain access to a property in Cupid Green Lane on the evening of Saturday, October 30.

Officers would like to speak with the person pictured as it is believed they were in the area around the time and may have information which could assist the investigation.

If this is you, or you recognise them, please get in touch. Anyone with information is asked to email Detective Constable David Herring at [email protected].

You can also report information online, or call 101, quoting crime reference 41/84680/21.