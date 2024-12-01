The pictures show some crocodiles at a crocodile farm in town, a group of tortoises being taken out of winter hibernation and a classic street scene in Hemel from 1910.

And the gallery also features workers in a firework factory hard at it, war evacuees in town and Christmas trees being readied for the big occasion,

1 . A street in Hemel Hempstead A street in Hemel Hempstead, circa 1910.

2 . Emerging from winter hibernation Tortoises being carried into the open after their winter hibernation on a farm at Hemel Hempstead on 25th March 1938.

3 . Preparing for Christmas Day The Nettleden L.C.C. Senior Boys ' School are making great preparations for Christmas at thw St. Margaret 's Camp, at Great Gaddesden, near Hemel Hempstead.

4 . Snowball fight Pupils of the Nettleden L.C.C. School, evacuated to the St. Margaret 's Camp at Great Gaddesden, Hemel Hempstead, had great fun after a fall of snow there.