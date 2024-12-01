A group of war evacuees are pictured at work in a shoe repair shop at St Margaret's Farm Camp, Hemel Hempstead around 1943.placeholder image
I took a look in our archives and discovered these fascinating pictures from the Hemel Hempstead area of yesteryear - and these are my favourites

Published 1st Dec 2024
Updated 1st Jul 2025, 14:57 BST
We’ve nipped into our archives once again to bring you more pictures showing life around the Hemel Hempstead area over the years.

The pictures show some crocodiles at a crocodile farm in town, a group of tortoises being taken out of winter hibernation and a classic street scene in Hemel from 1910.

And the gallery also features workers in a firework factory hard at it, war evacuees in town and Christmas trees being readied for the big occasion,

A street in Hemel Hempstead, circa 1910.

1. A street in Hemel Hempstead

A street in Hemel Hempstead, circa 1910. Photo: Getty Images

Tortoises being carried into the open after their winter hibernation on a farm at Hemel Hempstead on 25th March 1938.

2. Emerging from winter hibernation

Tortoises being carried into the open after their winter hibernation on a farm at Hemel Hempstead on 25th March 1938. Photo: Getty Images

The Nettleden L.C.C. Senior Boys ' School are making great preparations for Christmas at thw St. Margaret 's Camp, at Great Gaddesden, near Hemel Hempstead.

3. Preparing for Christmas Day

The Nettleden L.C.C. Senior Boys ' School are making great preparations for Christmas at thw St. Margaret 's Camp, at Great Gaddesden, near Hemel Hempstead. Photo: Getty Images

Pupils of the Nettleden L.C.C. School, evacuated to the St. Margaret 's Camp at Great Gaddesden, Hemel Hempstead, had great fun after a fall of snow there.

4. Snowball fight

Pupils of the Nettleden L.C.C. School, evacuated to the St. Margaret 's Camp at Great Gaddesden, Hemel Hempstead, had great fun after a fall of snow there. Photo: Getty Images

