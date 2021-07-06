Hundreds raised for Tring charity as Monkey Puzzle Day Nurseries wear pink and purple for fundraising day

Monkey Puzzle Day Nurseries donned pink and purple to raise money and awareness for The Pepper Foundation in Tring.

The childcare provider believes it is important to give back to the local community and help others where they can, that’s why Monkey Puzzle Day Nurseries (MPDN) have continued to donate, fundraise and support The Pepper Foundation in Tring.

The Hospice at Home nursing team that The Pepper Foundation help to fund is working harder than ever to protect the safety and well-being of families, and to provide the vital service that keeps these children at home, away from hospices and hospitals.

The Monkey Puzzle Head Office team and their franchised nurseries throughout the UK wore pink and purple for the day on Wednesday, June 23, to raise money and awareness for The Pepper Foundation.

The children in the nurseries participated in pink and purple themed activities and head office celebrated with pink heart themed balloons representing the Pepper colours.

Overall, with the help of the team at MPDN and the wonderful parents of their nursery children, they raised £900.

> £10 will help pay for dedicated 24 hour on-call support, allowing parents to call a specialist nurse for help or advice in a time of crisis.

> £25 pays for one hour of specialist nursing care for a baby, child or young person, supporting them to be cared for in their own home.

> £75 would fund a respite visit to give parents a chance to take time for themselves or give other children in the family some dedicated attention.

