Hundreds enjoy County Council's first ever Sustainable Hertfordshire Eco-Fair

Hertfordshire County Council’s first ever Sustainable Hertfordshire Eco-Fair proved to be a triumph as hundreds of residents flocked to the event on Saturday, November 27.

Over 350 residents came to the event at County Hall, Hertford, where they were treated to an inspirational day of climate action thanks to over 50 exhibitors made up of county council services, local businesses, and climate organisations leading a mixture of talks, workshops, and activities.

The feedback from residents and exhibitors has been overwhelmingly positive, as people came away from the event better equipped with the knowledge and tools needed in the fight against climate change.

Richard Roberts, leader of Hertfordshire County Council said: “COP26 was an opportunity for international leaders to demonstrate how they will tackle climate change on a global scale.

"I’m really pleased that the Eco-Fair managed to capture that energy at a local level, demonstrating just how keen our people, communities and businesses are to engage with green issues and reduce their environmental impact.”

“I had a fantastic time meeting all of our exhibitors on the day and came away inspired to be even more aspirational in our work to create a cleaner, greener county for all.”

Eric Buckmaster, executive member for the environment said: “Seeing so many of our residents giving up part of their weekend to find out more about the fight against climate change in Hertfordshire was really positive and shows a real desire to make a difference.”