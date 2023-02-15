Hospitals charity launches new Valentine’s Day appeal to help support patients

Hospitals charity Raise is asking people to show their love for their local NHS by supporting a new fundraising appeal launched on Valentine’s Day.

The West Herts Hospitals Appeal aims to raise funds to directly help patients at Watford General, St Albans City and Hemel Hempstead Hospital. On the charity’s wish list are items such as DAB radios to entertain isolated patients, fold-out overnight chairs for relatives wishing to stay alongside their loved ones, and beautiful wall décor to make wards warmer and more homely. These are particularly important for patients whose illness or disease means they need lengthier care and treatment.

Charity chief executive, Samantha Sherratt, said: “We want patients to be as comfortable as possible when in hospital and often it’s the little things that make all the difference.

The West Herts Hospitals Appeal was launched by hospitals charity Raise

"Donations could help pay for something big – like a special piece of equipment or the refurbishment of a bereavement room. Equally donations could help fund small comforts, such as special clocks for patients with dementia, activities for poorly children or wellbeing support for hard-working staff. Whatever the need, with the West Herts Hospitals Appeal, we can help by working together”.

Chief Nurse, Tracey Carter, added: “Charitable donations already make such a difference, but there's so much more we can do. Will you support our new appeal so that we are able to help patients when they need it most?”

