Homeless charity challenges Hemel Hempstead residents to a fundraising night under the stars
and live on Freeview channel 276
A Dacorum charity is challenging people to a night under the stars to raise money in support of those who are homeless and vulnerable.
DENS is holding a fundraising sleep-out in the grounds of John F Kennedy School in Hemel Hempstead on Friday November 24.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The event starts at 9pm and a breakfast will be provided between 6am and 7am the next morning.
The event aims to provide a snapshot of the reality for rough sleepers during the harsh winter months.
However, to keep up spirits, there will be entertainment and activities including music, workshops, games and even a fire show.
Participants are advised to bring a sleeping bag, cardboard and warm clothes.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The charity was launched in 2003 and has since established a support centre, a hostel and a foodbank, helping to provide food and shelter to those in need.
Visit the DENS website to sign up to the sleep-out.