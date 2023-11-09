Homeless charity challenges Hemel Hempstead residents to a fundraising night under the stars

The event aims to provide a snapshot of the reality for rough sleepers

A Dacorum charity is challenging people to a night under the stars to raise money in support of those who are homeless and vulnerable.

DENS is holding a fundraising sleep-out in the grounds of John F Kennedy School in Hemel Hempstead on Friday November 24.

The event starts at 9pm and a breakfast will be provided between 6am and 7am the next morning.

The sleepout will raise funds to help the charity to support those experiencing or facing homelessness.

The event aims to provide a snapshot of the reality for rough sleepers during the harsh winter months.

However, to keep up spirits, there will be entertainment and activities including music, workshops, games and even a fire show.

Participants are advised to bring a sleeping bag, cardboard and warm clothes.

The charity was launched in 2003 and has since established a support centre, a hostel and a foodbank, helping to provide food and shelter to those in need.