Hightown spreads festive cheer at their residents' open day
The event took place on Thursday 14 December and brought together residents, families, and Hightown's teams for an afternoon of festive celebrations.
Residents enjoyed a rousing rendition of Christmas carols from the choir at Adeyfield Free Church and children were excited to receive a visit from Santa, adding to the festive atmosphere.
Burston Garden Centre from St Albans generously donated a Christmas tree, decorations, and materials for arts and crafts, creating a winter wonderland for all to enjoy. Tesco on Maylands Plaza (Hightown's flagship affordable housing development) joined the festive spirit by contributing a selection of tasty treats.
Adding to the festivities, a mobile nativity farm captivated the children, providing an immersive and educational experience about the nativity story.
The event showcased Hightown’s commitment to community engagement and creating a warm, welcoming environment for all. Residents had the opportunity to speak to a number of teams from Hightown, including Housing, Repairs, Property Services, Tenancy Sustainment, Development and Sales. Their valuable feedback will help Hightown to enhance their service to residents. Step2Skills, Herts Mind Network and the job centre were at hand to provide information to residents.
Shetal Jagatia-Patel, Head of Housing at Hightown Housing Association, said:
“We are thrilled to have hosted our first Festive Open Day, bringing together our residents, their families, and our dedicated Hightown teams. This event reflects our commitment to not only providing affordable housing but also fostering a sense of community and belonging. The feedback we have received from residents will help shape our services. We are committed to increasing and improving the way residents engage with us. We look forward to creating more opportunities for residents to have their voices heard so we can engage with the community and build lasting positive relationships."
Rev Paul Stein, from Adeyfield Church, commented:
"It’s wonderful to see Hightown and Adeyfield Free Church working together to be present in the community in this way and we look forward to working on future collaborations together."