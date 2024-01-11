The Mayor of Tring and the High Sheriff enjoy visiting the Museum, Our Bookshop and Tring library

On 9th December the High Sheriff of Hertfordshire, Liz Green and the Mayor of Tring, Councillor Nigel Nutkins visited Tring Museum on Brook Street. The Museum is a gem, with easy to read display boards, as well as activities for children to be involved with, such as digging for treasure and trying on period costumes. Run 100% by volunteers the Museum is open on Friday's and Saturday's with something for all ages to enjoy. Liz and Nigel then called into Our Bookshop where one of the team had created a wonderful window display to highlight the visit. With Liz's theme of 'Reading, writing and rehabilitation' it was very special to visit an independent bookshop, which is such an important part of the High Street.

Ray, the Tring Information Officer welcomed Liz and Nigel to the Information Centre on Akeman Street, and showed them the wide array of information that is available including local walks, green travel, places and gardens to visit. Over 4,000 enquiries are made each year to the Information Centre and Ray is a fountain of knowledge of ‘all things Tring’.

Their last visit was to Tring library where Liz and Nigel were shown round. Recently refurbished the library is very welcoming, and has a particularly colourful area for children and young people. The library runs a series of activities throughout the week including Baby Rhyme Time and a session for the visually impaired, which is fairly unique to Herts libraries. Liz is visiting all 46 Hertfordshire libraries between January and March and, as a member of Tring library, it was very special for her to start her tour there.

High Sheriff visits Tring The High Sheriff of Hertfordshire and Mayor of Tring visit Tring Information Centre.

High Sheriff visits Tring Our Bookshop Tring