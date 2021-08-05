High Sheriff of Hertfordshire to hold free event to showcase opportunities for young people

The High Sheriff of Hertfordshire is inviting young people in Hertfordshire to a free event to showcase opportunities that are available to them.

The International Youth Day Celebration will take place between 10.30am and 3pm at St Albans Cathedral, on Thursday, August 12 (International Youth Day)

There will be a wide variety of organisations from around the county displaying information about opportunities available for young people.

The High Sheriff of Hertfordshire Lionel Wallace DL.(C) Mark Dalton

During his year in office The High Sheriff of Hertfordshire, Lionel Wallace DL, is focusing on helping the youth of Hertfordshire to thrive.

He has undertaken activities and given his support to projects which are encouraging opportunities for young people to advance, be confident, committed and community minded.

He said: “I would like to invite the young people of Hertfordshire to pop in and learn about some of the wonderful opportunities that are available to them in our county.

"It’s a day to celebrate and support them as they receive notice of exam results.

"I hope that those attending this fun and relaxed event will be inspired and uplifted by the opportunities and support available to them to build their skills, confidence and futures.

“I also want to recognise and celebrate the charitable and voluntary organisations who are helping to increase opportunities for young people to excel and I will be doing this through my High Sheriff Award 2021 programme.

"Nominations for the awards will open at the event and also be available online.