Liz Green, High Sheriff, together with her trusty friend 'Herty' visited five libraries in a day.

The High Sheriff was warmly welcomed by members of Herts County Council, as well as those who work and volunteer in the libraries in Hemel Hempstead, Kings Langley, Abbots Langley, Adeyfield and Leverstock Green. Two of the libraries are run by volunteers and all offer a range of activities for all ages to enjoy.

Hemel is the only library in Hertfordshire to process visa applications with over 80 applications being made every week, and Kings Langley collect old pairs of spectacles for charity and offer a monthly hearing check up.

The libraries are very much the centre of the community and Liz met library users in Abbots Langley who stressed how important the library is to them personally. Library card holders have free access to newspapers and magazines online. Liz commented "There is a huge joy in reading books, and the added bonus for those visiting the libraries is the add-on facilities - whether joining a Knit & Natter group, printing documents, taking part in Baby Rhyme time or enjoying a jigsaw. I am so impressed with the breadth of activities that are open to everyone and we must champion what is available, as well as promote the benefit of reading".

Between January and March the High Sheriff is visiting all 46 libraries across the county to raise funds for Hertfordshire Community Foundation, who award grants to small Herts charities. Liz is also championing the benefit of literacy, and is seeking to help those who, for whatever reason, have low literacy. Liz volunteers for Shannon Trust who teach those in prison to help fellow inmates to improve their literacy, and she is currently taking this model out into the community.

