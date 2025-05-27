Herts Police officer accused of using force's directory to find information on female colleagues

By Christopher Day, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 27th May 2025, 15:24 BST
Hertfordshire Constabulary. Credit: Will Durrant/LDRSHertfordshire Constabulary. Credit: Will Durrant/LDRS
Hertfordshire Constabulary. Credit: Will Durrant/LDRS
A Hertfordshire police officer has been accused of misconduct after he allegedly used an internal directory to search for details about a female colleague before requesting to follow her on Instagram.

PC Charlie Marshall also allegedly used the directory between January and April 2023 to “discover details of a number of female officers for his own personal reasons rather than for a policing purpose”.

A misconduct panel beginning on Monday, June 2, will look into the allegations that he searched the directory on February 24, 2023, “in order to pursue a personal relationship”.

A publicity notice published in advance of the misconduct hearing said PC Marshall is accused of breaching the standards of professional behaviour for integrity, authority, respect and courtesy, confidentiality, and orders and instructions.

The notice adds: “It is alleged that on February 24, 2023, PC Charlie Marshall searched for a female officer’s details in the Force Directory before requesting to ‘follow’ her on her Instagram account.

“It is alleged that the search in the Directory was not for a policing purpose but rather to confirm the female officer’s identity and other details in order to pursue a personal relationship.

“It is alleged that between January 8, 2023, and April 11, 2023, PC 820 Charlie Marshall used Hertfordshire Police data system called ‘Directory’ to discover details of a number of female officers for his own personal reasons rather than for a policing purpose.”

