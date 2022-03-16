Herts County Council in solidarity with people of Ukraine, says leader

Hertfordshire County Council is flying the Ukraine flag at County Hall, in a public show of solidarity.

And as the conflict continues, the leader of the county council Cllr Richard Roberts has issued a statement – acknowledging the situation in Ukraine and the support being offered by the people of Hertfordshire.

“We stand united in solidarity with the people of Ukraine and are heartbroken to see the human suffering caused by this unnecessary war,” said Cllr Roberts, in a statement issued by the county council.

“Over the past few weeks, it has been moving in many ways to hear about the war in Ukraine.

“Equally, to see the way the people of Hertfordshire have responded and reached out offering support. Financial donations to national and local charities, as well as voluntary agencies are being made across every village and town.”

Cllr Roberts pointed to the co-ordination role played by the county council – alongside other organisations – including district and borough councils, the police, the fire service, the NHS, community and voluntary groups and businesses.

And he said: “We have had recent experiences of working well with displaced people from many parts of the globe, whether Hertfordshire is just a first port of call, or a place to permanently settle.

“As a county council we constantly work with our local partners to ensure that the appropriate support is available to those who need it, including the provision for medical and social care, access to education, and additional support where needed.

And he also acknowledged that individuals, businesses and community organisations may wish to offer accommodation to those fleeing from Ukraine.

“None of us knows what might unfold, or want to think the unthinkable,” he said.

“I can however put my hand on my heart and say that I know the people of Hertfordshire will respond, we do all care.

“Our thoughts and support continue to be with everyone impacted by the conflict in their country.”