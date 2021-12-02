Hertfordshire’s Special Constabulary is going from strength to strength with huge numbers giving up their time to help police the county.

On the Remembrance Day weekend, over 60 Specials were on duty keeping the residents of Hertfordshire safe and ensuring that the memorial services ran smoothly. And the Halloween weekend saw 70 Specials give up their spare time to boost policing resources across the county.

In addition to this, the Special Constabulary have also been helping the Child Online Safeguarding Team carry out numerous warrants as part of enquiries to detect offences and locate offenders.

Officers from the Special Constabulary celebrating Rickmansworth’s Christmas Fair with the local cadets

The extra resources have often meant the team has been able to double the number of planned warrants.

"All receive extensive training and they have full policing powers, including the ability to arrest.

“I would like to say a big thank you to all our Specials for their continued hard work.

"The sense of community spirit that each of our Specials embodies is really inspiring and I hope that the public feel reassured by the fact that so many are giving up their time, from the goodness of their own hearts, to help keep Hertfordshire a safe place to live and work.

“We’re averaging around 50 Specials on duty every weekend plus plenty of support during the week too. We’re keen to get this number even higher – could you have what it takes?

"Our Specials come from all walks of life and you could be just what we’re looking for.