Hertfordshire's 'Protest and Progress' online exhibition celebrates LGBT+ History

Hertfordshire' s 'Protest and Progress' online exhibition will showcase the lives of the county's most prominent LGBT+ people.

The online exhibition will also highlight their work campaigning for changes in the law supporting the rights of the LGBT+ community.

Did you know Hertfordshire resident and The 8th Earl of Arran, Arthur Gore brought a bill before the House of Lords to decriminalise homosexuality. This later turned into the 1967 Sexual Offences Act. This is just one example of Hertfordshire’s inspiring LGBT+ population and the battle for equality and inclusion.

Launching today (February 1), Hertfordshire Archives and Local Studies is presenting an online exhibition and talk in recognition of LGBT+ History Month.

The event will showcase some of the richest LGBT+ stories and historical events linked to Hertfordshire and members of the local LGBT+ community will be invited to share their own personal stories and memories.

The ‘Protest and Progress’ exhibition features interesting stories illustrating the lives of some of Hertfordshire’s most prominent LGBT+ people, and their work campaigning for changes in the law supporting the rights of the LGBT+ community.

It will also include documents from various acts that helped change the lives of LGBT+ citizens after centuries of discrimination from law and society.

A talk entitled ‘Protest and Change’ hosted by Hertfordshire Archives, will take place on Thursday, February 24, from 7.30pm till 8.30pm via MS Teams.

This will further explore fascinating moments during the LGBT+ rights movements from 1965 to present day, whilst also highlighting the hospitals and charities that influenced changes in how homosexuality was perceived in Hertfordshire and beyond.

Tickets for the talk cost £6 and can be booked via the Herts Memories website.

Get involved by sending in your memories

Hertfordshire Archives and Local Studies is inviting members of the LGBT+ community to share their own stories and memories for a dedicated section of the community archive website.

It could be tales about how you came out, what your wedding day was like, your first visit to a gay club - anything about your own history and your own life that you would like to share is welcome.

Just submit a story via the Herts Memories website: www.hertsmemories.org.uk/content/get-involved/contribute.

Hertfordshire Archives are also seeking contributions of material from the LGBT+ community. This might be protest posters, club fliers, love letters or photographs. These would be preserved and made available to the public via our reading rooms. They could also be used in events, activities, and educational resources.

If anyone wishes to deposit documents at the Archives, or share their stories, email [email protected] or contact Hertfordshire Archives and Local Studies on 0300 123 4049 to speak to a member of our team and they will explain how they can display and manage your historical material.

Terry Douris, executive member, education, libraries and lifelong learning Hertfordshire County Council, said: “We are proud to be able to celebrate and represent the diverse and inclusive history of our county.

"Hertfordshire Archives and Local Studies preserves the county’s history, but it also continues to collect these histories and expand its collections.