Hertfordshire’s most exciting family experience to open on 16 February in Hemel Hempstead

The UK’s leading laser-tag experience, Laser Quest, is launching in Hemel Hempstead in February, making the destination the only location in Hertfordshire to offer this cutting-edge entertainment experience.

Laser Quest will be opening at 200 Marlowes opposite The Marlowes Shopping Centre in the heart of Hemel Hempstead on 16 February, with families and thrill-seekers of all ages being invited to immerse themselves in the pulse-pounding action of the brand-new Laser Quest Arena – Hertfordshire’s hottest new attraction.

Laser Quest revolutionises the laser-tag experience, pitting teams against each other in a captivating space-themed arena where fun seekers enter a world of galactic-themed labyrinths, catwalks, and mazes, pulsating with special effects, music and dazzling lights. It is the most immersive laser tag experience yet and is like stepping into a video game.

Suitable for children taller than 1.2m and adults, Laser Quest takes participants on a fun-filled, competitive, and exhilarating adventure like no other. Their mission is to zap opponents with laser precision, accumulate points, and avoid being zapped themselves.

Laser Quest Hemel Hempstead

Laser Quest will also have state-of-the-art arcade games for customers to enjoy pre or post their Laser Quest experience.

Speaking about launching Hertfordshire’s first Laser Quest experience, owner Jam Motafram said: “I am thrilled to be bringing Laser Quest to Hertfordshire and it has been great to find an ideal site for this fantastic attraction.

“The closure of Quasar back in 2020 has left a real gap for an attraction of this kind and my team and I are really pleased to be bringing a Laser Tag experience back to Hemel Hempstead. Local families have told us how much they loved Quasar, and Laser Quest is the most recent and most immersive laser tag experience in the UK so we are confident that our new attraction will be welcomed by residents of Hemel Hempstead and the surrounding area.

“The Laser Quest arena that we have created really pits teams against each other in a galactic-style environment where they have to take on their opponents to be the ultimate Laser Quest champion. It really does feel like you are stepping into a video game, it feels that real – it is the ultimate Laser Quest sci-fi action adventure.

Laser Quest Hemel Hempstead

“It is also the perfect attraction for birthday parties, big groups looking for an active night out and businesses keen to get some team building scheduled in for 2024. It's the perfect, fun, competitive and exhilarating game to enjoy.”

Laser Quest, suitable for children aged six and over, will be opening at 200 Marlowes in the heart of Hemel Hempstead on 16 February. Early bookers will get 20% off any booking, anytime using the code OPEN20 when booked before 16 February. The experience is suitable for group bookings of up to 30 people.

https://www.facebook.com/laserquesthemel/