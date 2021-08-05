The NoToDogMeat charity is looking for animal-loving people from Hertfordshire to sign up to be part of their Virtual London Marathon Team.

Just like last year, because of the pandemic, the London Marathon is set to be a virtual event, which means that people can run it where they live or at beauty spots near and far.

The event takes place on Sunday, October 3, meaning that there is plenty of time to get training for the big day!

Marathon runner Stuart who took part last year

Last year NoToDogMeat had team members taking part as far afield as Australia, and a runner taking part on the streets of Beijing.

The charity supports campaigners in countries which have a dog and cat meat trade, in their drive to change minds on the subject.

NoToDogMeat also runs rescue centres in China which house around 450 animals, and in June alone saved 21 injured dogs from the barbaric Yulin Dog Meat Festival during a rescue and awareness mission.

The grassroots organisation, which was set up by London-based lawyer Julia de Cadenet, also advises the United Nations on the issue, and takes part in global lobbying work to help end the practice of eating dogs and cats, which is not only cruel but unsanitary and dangerous.

Hertfordshire runners needed to join team NoToDogMeat at Virtual London Marathon 2021

Julia said: "We really hope that people from Hertfordshire will sign up to be part of our Virtual London Marathon team. You don't have to be an experienced runner, just love dogs and cats as much as you love a challenge.

"Of course it would be amazing if a real competitor would like to take part too, and maybe fly the flag for NoToDogMeat by setting an amazing time!

"Many people ask us why eating dogs and cats is different to eating other animals. For a start, we are a vegetarian organisation, but the reason we campaign so hard is because the dog and cat meat trade is so cruel. Festivals like Yulin are all about cruelty, and crowds of people gather to watch dogs be beaten and cooked alive.

"Many of the animals are strays or people's pets. This is not like the meat you might buy from the butcher or supermarket.

"China has made great steps in legislating against the consumption of dogs and cats by declaring that they are not food. But more work needs to be done to end this for good."