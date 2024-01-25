Hertfordshire residents warned to be vigilant of rogue traders in wake of Storm Isha
Hertfordshire residents are being warned to be vigilant when hiring a trader to fix damage caused by Storm Isha.
After the high winds and heavy rain, the county council’s Trading Standards team is warning residents not to fall victim to rogue traders.
Community safety spokesman Cllr Morris Bright said: “We would like to remind residents that if any of January’s storms have caused damage to their properties or gardens, it is important to find a trusted trader when organising repairs. We know that rogue traders target those who need work doing quickly and will often manage to convince victims to get unnecessary work done, at an inflated price. They then will deliver poor quality repairs which leave residents vulnerable to further damage.”
Residents can find a trusted local trader for free using the Which? Trusted Traders scheme, in partnership with Hertfordshire Trading Standards.
Tips to avoid rogue traders:
- Choose a trader that is part of the Which? Trusted Trader Scheme
- Never engage with cold callers knocking on your door or who call out of the blue
- Be wary of using traders recommended on social media
- Get three quotes from different and independently sourced traders
- Be careful of online reviews as these may not be genuine.
In the wake of three named storms across January, the council says crews continue to work on the clean-up operation, dealing with fallen trees and flood water. The teams have been called out just over 1,200 times across the county.
Visit the council website to report fallen trees or branches or floods.