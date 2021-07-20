Hertfordshire Police shine the light on anti-social behaviour during first national awareness week

This week is the first #ASBawarenessweek and Hertfordshire Police is urging people experiencing anti-social behaviour (ASB) not to suffer in silence.

On Monday, July 19, the COVID-19-related restrictions in England were lifted, this combined with better weather and the school holidays fast approaching may have a knock-on effect on the ASB reported by the public to police and partner agencies.

Not all ASB is dealt with by the police, however ASB that is linked to criminal activity should be reported to the force.

As well as investigating the crime, the constabulary’s Safer Neighbourhood Teams also work to resolve underlying issues that may be contributing to the problem.

They work with partners including local councils, housing providers and land owners to reduce and prevent crime and ASB.

Other ASB matters where no crime has been identified may be more appropriate for partner agencies to deal with, however the police can still give you advice regarding it and may also be able to help.

Some victims who have reported to police will also receive support from an ASB case manager working at Hertfordshire’s victim care centre Beacon.

Police

The service, introduced by the Police and Crime Commissioner last year, provides free advice and advocacy for ASB victims where a crime has also occurred.*

Running until Sunday, July 26, the national campaign ‘#ASBawarenessweek – Making Communities Safer’ aims to encourage communities and organisations to take a stand against ASB.

The force will be supporting it on its social media channels.

Detective Superintendent Matt Phillips said: “ASB can impact individuals, groups, the whole community or the wider environment.

"While it is not a crime itself, it can be linked to criminal activity and the impact on those experiencing it can also be devastating.

"It is often behaviour by people that leaves others feeling harassed, alarmed or distressed.”

David Lloyd, Police and Crime Commissioner for Hertfordshire, said: “Strong local policing has been maintained in Hertfordshire which assists local officers in tackling this issue.

"I have also invested extra resources in the county’s victim care centre Beacon, to provide a high-level of assistance for those suffering from ASB.”

The most significant ASB and crime issues affecting communities are often designated as “neighbourhood priorities” by Safer Neighbourhood Teams.

These are set in consultation with residents and local stakeholders such as elected councillors. Members of the public can get involved by taking part in priority setting forums.

These are advertised through local police social media accounts and through the messaging service Online Watch Link (OWL) which residents can sign up to at owl.co.uk/herts.

To report ASB or make an appointment to speak to your local Safer Neighbourhood Team, call the non-emergency number 101.