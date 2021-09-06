Hertfordshire police officer to face misconduct allegations

A Hertfordshire Police officer has been accused of using his position to attempt to form relationships with members of the public, according to a police misconduct report.

Police Sergeant Ricki Vaughan was also accused of “regularly” speaking about women in a “disrespectful” way, and will face a misconduct hearing in Welwyn Garden City on September 13.

The allegations have been published on the force’s website ahead of the hearing next week.

Police

Other allegations include claims that he has behaved in a “discriminatory way” towards colleagues, and failed to treat colleagues and/or members of the public with courtesy and respect.

The hearing will determine whether PS 1056 Vaughan had breached the Standard of Professional Behaviour.

It is alleged that PS Vaughan:

“1. Used his position by forming and/or attempting to form relationships with members of the public who he met through his work.

“2. Failed to treat colleagues and/or members of the public with courtesy and respect.

“3. Has behaved in a discriminatory way towards colleagues.

“4. Regularly spoken about women in a disrespectful way.”

The notice adds: “The Appropriate Authority will contend that the officer breached the following Standard of Professional Behaviour: Orders and Instructions; Honesty and Integrity, Authority, Respect and Courtesy, Equality and Diversity, Orders & Instructions, Duties & Responsibilities and Discreditable Conduct.”

Hearings are held when an officer or member of staff faces allegations of gross misconduct, and are usually held in public.