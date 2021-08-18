Hertfordshire Police celebrate with local community at Herts Pride 2021

Officers from Hertfordshire Police celebrated with the local LGBT+ community at Herts Pride on Saturday, August 14.

The event is an opportunity for engagement between the police and the LGBT+ community.

Officers attend every year and 2021 was no exception, with a group of officers including Chief Constable Charlie Hall, all showing their support and hosting a stall at Watford’s Cassiobury

Herts Pride 2021 (C) Hertfordshire Police

Park.

The group also included some of the county’s LGBT+ Liaison Officers. These are officers who are specially trained to help the LGBT+ community and they work hard to encourage the reporting of hate crimes.

Amongst their many other aims, their role involves raising awareness of the issues faced by the LGBT+ community with their colleagues across the wider workforce.

This in turn helps the police to provide the LGBT+ community with the service they need and deserve.

The force is committed to tackling LGBT+ hate crime and in 2017, the ‘rainbow car’ was launched as a visible reminder of this. The vehicle, which is fully operational and deployed across the county, was brought along to Herts Pride to highlight the constabulary’s support.

Visitors to Saturday’s event were able to gain an abundance of crime prevention advice and information.

The constabulary is keen to recruit more LGBT+ staff and officers and those looking for a career in policing were also able to find out more about working for Hertfordshire Police.

Inspector Steve Alison, Chair of the Herts Police LGBT+ Network, said: “After last year’s event being cancelled due to COVID-19, we were looking forward to Saturday’s event more than ever – and it didn’t disappoint!

"It was great to share some fun and laughs as we celebrated. But crucially, our main aim was to listen to the community’s views and I’d like to thank everyone who came along and shared their opinions and experiences with us.

“Many of our LGBT+ Liaison Officers are from the community itself and so we share similar experience.

"We are determined to stamp out LGBT+ hate crime but we know that many incidents go unreported.

"It’s important to note that those who commit such crimes can receive harsher court sentences than those whose crimes are not motivated by hatred.

"Please never hesitate to report LGBT+ hate crime to us; we will support you every step of the way.

"Remember, being different is not a crime but being victimised because of it is – and we are here to help you.”

Police and Crime Commissioner for Hertfordshire David Lloyd said: “I am glad that the event was well attended and received by the public.

"Hertfordshire Constabulary is there to serve and protect everyone equally, and Herts Pride is a great opportunity to show the community all the progress which has been made.”

Reporting hate crime

Hate crimes are crimes like any other, but that have the added distinction that the victim was targeted because of their disability, race, religion, sexual orientation or transgender identity.

Victims and witnesses can report incidents to police without fear via the non-emergency number 101, online or 999 if a crime is on-going.

Victims can be reassured that they will be taken seriously and treated with sensitivity.

For more information about hate crime, including how to report it and where to get support go to www.hertfordshire.gov.uk/hertsagainsthate.

How to contact an LGBT+ Liaison Officer

LGBT+ Liaison Officers can be reached by calling the non-emergency number 101 or by contacting the force online. In an emergency or if a crime is on-going, report it immediately via 999.

The support of an LGBT+ Officer can then be requested if required. Officers will treat what you tell them sensitively and in confidence.