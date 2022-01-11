Hertfordshire officers take centre stage in new police adverts

If you see the national TV and cinema advertisements about police officer recruitment in coming weeks, look out for some familiar faces as some of Hertfordshire’s finest were involved!

A dozen police officers from Hertfordshire Police volunteered to star in one of the recruitment videos on their day off, which was filmed on the site of the former Shredded Wheat factory in Welwyn Garden City.

The videos, arranged by the Home Office, are part of the national ‘Be the difference’ advertising campaign as forces across the country grow their uniformed workforce.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Inspector Gemma Badat, from Hertfordshire Constabulary’s workforce development unit, was one of the Herts officers involved in the video shoot which illustrated the different aspects of policing needed for a large drugs bust operation.

She said: “It was fantastic to be involved in the making of the national Police Uplift recruitment video and I’m very passionate about recruiting the right people as future police officers.

“As a woman from a mixed heritage background it really matters to me that policing is more diverse and representative of the communities we serve and protect.

“Of course, it’s not just about race and everyone at Hertfordshire Constabulary takes personal responsibility to help create an inclusive workplace, where police officers and staff respect one another, feel valued for their differences and can be themselves.

Inspector Gemma Badat

"We are committed to providing reasonable adjustments, wherever needed so everyone feels welcome and can flourish.”

In Hertfordshire, as of 31 December 2021, there are 2,271 police officers, of which 795 (35 per cent) are female and 127 (5.6 per cent) come from a Black, Asian or minority ethnic background.

Gemma added: “Candidates with one or more protected characteristic can get support from our Positive Action team, which includes mentoring from a serving police officer and advice sessions on the application process.”

If you feel inspired to become a Hertfordshire police officer, visit the force's police officer recruitment website to find out how to apply and register your interest.

Through the force's ‘Positive Action’ scheme, Hertfordshire Police is committed to building relationships with under-represented groups and encouraging them to join the policing family. For more information and support visit the police officer recruitment website diversity page.