Hertfordshire officer shares autism diagnosis to improve understanding and encourage diversity in the force

He said: “I was recently diagnosed with autism, but that has not stopped me doing the job I enjoy or my passion for policing. I believe my neurodiverse condition provides me with benefits such as seeing crime patterns that others may not see and an ability to problem solve and see things slightly differently.“For example, I was able to identify a pattern in criminal offending that linked two incidents that were thought to be unrelated. I then analysed Automatic Number Plate Recognition data and managed to link a vehicle that was present at both locations. I found out that the vehicle was registered in the north and using my knowledge in plate patching, I was able to determine the vehicle was on cloned plates, in turn giving officers information in real time to assist with the incident and make an arrest.”Marcus also has an ability to recall vehicle registration plates quickly and easily which means, when he’s on patrol, he can quickly stop vehicles highlighted in possible crime without needing to double check their details first.He added: “Although work can be a challenge at times, such as communication struggles or noise sensitivity, the constabulary is supportive, making changes where possible to make things easier.”The force is taking applications for four different police officer training courses.