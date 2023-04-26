News you can trust since 1858
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
18 hours ago How to keep children safe online amidst growing online sexual abuse
1 hour ago McFly announce ‘Power to Play’ UK tour - how to buy tickets
15 hours ago Facebook down for hundreds of users across UK
16 hours ago Primark launches online delivery service for more UK stores
16 hours ago Sainsbury’s cuts cost of more items for Nectar customers
18 hours ago How to get tickets for Capital’s Summertime Ball 2023

Hertfordshire officer shares autism diagnosis to improve understanding and encourage diversity in the force

PC Marcus Zost was recently diagnosed with autism.

By The Newsroom
Published 26th Apr 2023, 10:28 BST- 2 min read
Updated 26th Apr 2023, 10:28 BST

An autistic police officer from Hertfordshire is sharing his story to encourage neurodiverse people to join the force.

PC Marcus Zost, who first joined Hertfordshire Constabulary when he was 18 years old, was recently diagnosed with autism – a neurodiverse condition which affects how people communicate and interact with others around them.

And now the Neighbourhood Officer is working with The National Police Autism Association to improve awareness and understanding of neurodiversity to ensure the service has an inclusive and diverse workforce.

PC Marcus Zost.PC Marcus Zost.
PC Marcus Zost.
Most Popular

Marcus has taken the diagnosis in his stride and has identified benefits the neurodiversity brings to his job role.

He said: “I was recently diagnosed with autism, but that has not stopped me doing the job I enjoy or my passion for policing. I believe my neurodiverse condition provides me with benefits such as seeing crime patterns that others may not see and an ability to problem solve and see things slightly differently.“For example, I was able to identify a pattern in criminal offending that linked two incidents that were thought to be unrelated. I then analysed Automatic Number Plate Recognition data and managed to link a vehicle that was present at both locations. I found out that the vehicle was registered in the north and using my knowledge in plate patching, I was able to determine the vehicle was on cloned plates, in turn giving officers information in real time to assist with the incident and make an arrest.”Marcus also has an ability to recall vehicle registration plates quickly and easily which means, when he’s on patrol, he can quickly stop vehicles highlighted in possible crime without needing to double check their details first.He added: “Although work can be a challenge at times, such as communication struggles or noise sensitivity, the constabulary is supportive, making changes where possible to make things easier.”The force is taking applications for four different police officer training courses.

The course could lead to a role in the force as early as summer, earning around £29,700 while learning on the job.

Visit the Hertfordshire Police website to find out more.

Watch Marcus’s video to hear his story.