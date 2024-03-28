Hertfordshire NHS trust introduces ‘tongue-tie’ service for babies struggling to feed

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new service helping newborn babies struggling to feed because of a condition with their tongues has supported over 100 families in Hertfordshire.

West Herts Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust tongue-tie service supports newborns experiencing feeding difficulties and their families during the critical stage of their babies’ journey.

Tongue-tie is a condition where the membrane beneath a baby’s tongue is too short or tight restricting its movement. The tongue-tie division procedure is quick and simple and usually improves feeding.

Baby Aris with parents Adrian and Alexandra Blanaru between senior midwives Bianca Baum (left) and Kelly Kinsella (right). Photo: WHTH

The service welcomes referrals for babies aged five to 28 days old.

Baby Aris was the 100th baby to be treated. Mum Alexandra said: “I feel really impressed with the difference in breastfeeding after the tongue-tie division. I feel more confident, and my baby is more relaxed at the breast and feeding well. The procedure is very quick, the staff are lovely and, overall, the experience has been very positive.”

Kelly Kinsella, infant feeding team lead, said: “We understand how important it is to quickly address feeding challenges for both mothers and babies. By collaborating with community healthcare professionals, we aim to diagnose tongue-tie much earlier and provide prompt support and care for infants and their families.”

Those seeking help for infant feeding can talk to their midwife or healthcare visitor who will be able to refer them to the tongue-tie service.