Hertfordshire motorcyclist dies in Beaconsfield collision

Police are investigating after a motorcyclist from Hertfordshire died in a collision on the M40 in Beaconsfield.

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses and dash cam footage following the fatal road traffic collision.

At around 5.53pm on Monday, January 31, three vehicles were involved in a collision on the M40 southbound, between junction 2 and junction 1A.

The incident involved a black Harley Davidson motorcycle, a black Mitsubishi and a red Peugeot.

The driver of the motorcycle, a man in his forties from Hertfordshire, died.

His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

The M40 Southbound was closed for several hours for investigation work but has since reopened.

Investigating officer, PC Darren Baker, from the Serious Collision Unit, based at Bicester police station, said: “I am appealing to anybody who was driving on the M40 Southbound from junction 2 around the time of the collision to please check their dash-cam footage and contact Thames Valley Police if it has captured the incident or the vehicles in the moments before.

“I would also urge anyone who witnessed this incident to get in touch.