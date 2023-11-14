His main plan is to pay off his mortgage

A man from Hertfordshire has won £1 million on an online game overseen by the National Lottery.

His anonymity is being protected, with the National Lottery referring to him as Mr. H from Hertfordshire.

His jackpot win came playing the ‘Cash Bolt Millionaire Gold’ Instant Win Game from The National Lottery.

The mystery Hertfordshire man is paying off his mortgage with the winnings (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images for The National Lottery)

He told the competition that he plans to spend his winnings paying off his mortgage.

Each week, the National Lottery estimates that over eight million players win a prize of some form.

Interactive winners have the opportunity to release their name, remain anonymous or like this winner, release some details through partial publicity, the National Lottery explains.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery, said, “Huge congratulations to Mr. H for winning this fantastic prize. He has become a millionaire overnight and can now look forward to being mortgage free. Huge congratulations!!”

He won £1 million on the online game, photo from Newcast

More details on online games offered by the National Lottery can be found online.

Online players are notified via email if they have a winning ticket. Currently, the National Lottery estimates that it has over 670,000 grants supporting community projects across the country.

Latest information from the competition operator shows that £47 billion generated by the National Lottery has gone to what it classes as good causes.

It is said that every week the National Lottery generates £30 million which is redistributed each week.