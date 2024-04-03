Hertfordshire man is ‘set for life’ after winning major National Lottery prize
A man from Hertfordshire has won a major prize via an online National Lottery competition.
The mystery man, who wishes to be known only as Mr G., won the top prize of £10,000 a month for 30 years after matching the five main numbers and the Life Ball in the Set For Life draw on Thursday 29 February.
He told the National Lottery that he plans to spend his winnings on a new car, a new house, and to treat his family.
He entered the competition via the lucky dip option on the National Lottery app, and has now become one of over eight million players that win each week on The National Lottery’s range of games.
Interactive winners have the opportunity to release their name, remain anonymous or like this winner, release some details through partial publicity, the National Lottery explains.
Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at the National Lottery, said, “Wow this is seriously fantastic news for Mr. G - who really is ‘Set For Life’ with this life-changing prize coming his way every month for the next 30 years. He can now look forward to a new home and car, whilst also treating his family. Huge congratulations!”
Ticketing information can be found online or by visiting the National Lottery’s app.
Set For Life is a draw-based game where entrants pick five main numbers from 1 to 47, and one ‘Life Ball’ from 1 to 10. The £10,000 per month for 30 years is the top prize, it is also possible to win £10,000 a month for one year.