Hertfordshire golfers help raise £5,500 for Lasting Memories Cancer Trust

Players from Hertfordshire Bedfordshire and Cambridgeshire took to the fairways to help raise £5,500 for Lasting Memories Cancer Trust.

Now in its fourth year, the annual Christian Capon Invitational golf tournament took place on Friday, June 11, at Whitehill Golf Club, in Ware.

The money will be used by the trust to provide memorable days out and short breaks for families affected by cancer, as well as providing grants to cover the cost of traveling to appointments, essential equipment and services for families facing financial hardship.

Christian Capon Golf Day 2021

Luke Capon, co-founder and chair of Lasting Memories Cancer Trust, said: “As a new charity, days like this are crucial. They raise vital funds that enable us to deliver our services and help local people affected by cancer.

"The event was a great success and the support shown was outstanding. We are very grateful to all our corporate partners, in particular DPC Group and JCA Engineering.”

Founded by brothers, Jolyon and Luke Capon along with their sister-in-law, Lucy Capon, Lasting Memories Cancer Trust is an ongoing tribute to seven of their family members who sadly lost their battles with cancer.

The trust would like to thank their corporate supporters, without whom the event would not have been possible.

Christian Capon Golf Day winners June 2021