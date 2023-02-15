Hertfordshire Freemasons help donate £60,000 to earthquake survivors in Turkey and Syria

Survivors of the devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria will be receiving vital emergency supplies thanks to a £60,000 grant from Freemasons.

Hertfordshire Freemasons – along with other Freemasons from across the country – are making the donation to the British Red Cross, UK for UNHCR and UNICEF who are leading the relief effort on the ground.

More than 40,000 people are confirmed to have died in the two quakes which have devastated large areas of south west Turkey and across the border in Syria.

Earthquake survivors in Turkey and Syria

Tens of thousands of survivors are sleeping in the open in temperatures which have fallen well below zero. Snow is falling in some parts as the region experiences colder than average winter weather which is also hampering rescue efforts.

Damage from the quake has affected at least seven provinces in Turkey as well as across northwest Syria. Thousands of homes have been destroyed, displacing families, and schools, hospitals, and other medical and educational facilities will have been damaged or destroyed by the quakes. Potential damage to roads and critical infrastructure will also complicate search and rescue efforts and the wider humanitarian response.

The grant comes through the Masonic Charitable Foundation, which is funded by Freemasons, their families and friends, from across England and Wales.