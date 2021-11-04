Hertfordshire firefighters warn residents to leave fireworks to the professionals

This Bonfire Night and Diwali, Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service is reminding residents that professionally organised displays are the safest way for you and your family to enjoy fireworks.

Since 2018, Hertfordshire County Council has removed approximately 1000 fireworks from traders in the county, and Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service report a significant increase in Bonfire Night-related incidents.

Cabinet member for community safety, councillor Morris Bright, MBE, said: “Watching fireworks can be great fun, but we’re asking Hertfordshire residents to find a professional display near them rather than buying and setting off their own fireworks.

"If you’re celebrating Bonfire Night or Diwali, we want you to have fun and stay safe.”

Area Commander Steve Holton added: “Fireworks can be extremely dangerous – they can cause injury, damage property, and harm wildlife.

"If you do decide to set off fireworks at home, we urge you to do so with caution. Read the instructions carefully and ensure that there is enough space to keep them away from spectators.”

Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue is encouraging residents to follow fire and rescue service and trading standards advice:

> Under no circumstances can fireworks labelled BS7114 be sold; only fireworks that are CE marked are legal

> Plan your firework display to make it safe and enjoyable, and ensure it finishes before 11pm

> Keep fireworks in a closed box

> Follow the instructions on each firework

> Light them at arm's length using a taper

> Stand well back

> Never go back to a lit firework

> Never throw fireworks or put fireworks in your pocket

> Keep pets and younger children indoors during displays

> Light sparklers one at a time and always wear gloves