Hertfordshire’s Fire and Rescue Service does not take appropriate enforcement action against those who fail to comply with fire safety regulations, according to the findings of an HMICFRS inspection.

According to the inspection report - published on Tuesday (February 11) by His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS) - the Hertfordshire service does not use its full range of enforcement powers consistently.

The report claims that the service does not always take appropriate opportunities to prosecute those who do not comply with fire safety regulations, it says.

And in 2023/2024, it reports that the service carried out the lowest number of enforcement activities of all the services in England.

‘Protecting the public through fire regulation’ is one of 11 areas of performance scrutinised by inspectors from the HMICFRS.

Inspectors found that in this area the Hertfordshire service “requires improvement”.

And they say the service “should assure itself that its use of enforcement powers prioritises the highest risks and includes proportionate activity to reduce risk”.

As part of its fire protection role, the service routinely conducts fire safety audits or checks at a range of buildings - including hospitals and care homes, high rises and hostels, schools and places of worship, licensed premises and industrial units.

And, where necessary, it must require building owners to comply with fire safety legislation.

According to the report, in 2023/2024 the Hertfordshire service identified 524 fire safety audits as “unsatisfactory” - resulting in 524 ‘informal notfications’.

But the service issued no alteration or enforcement notices - and only one prohibition notice. There were no prosecutions.

According to the report in the five-year period between April 2019 to March 2024, the service carried out three prosecutions.

Inspectors acknowledge that the service tries to work with ‘offending business owners’ to take immediate action.

They highlighted an inspection had found “a serious risk to life” at a high rise residential building.

They say the service had insisted that some immediate temporary changes were made to reduce the risk level, while long-term changes were made.

And that, acknowledges the report, allowed up to 1,000 residents to stay in the building while the changes were made.

However the report says that “enforcement is important to make sure compliance is maintained”.

In addition the report finds that some audits are not being carried out frequently enough, while it suggests the quality of audits and supporting information is “inconsistent”.

However with regard to fire protection work, it does highlight the service’s work with businesses to improve understanding of fire safety.

And it recognises the service’s ongoing work to reduce the number of “unwanted” fire signals.

Following the publication of the HMICFRS inspection report the county council’s director of community safety and regulatory services Andrew Butler said that the service’s priority was to protect people, property and businesses from fire.

He highlighted the work of the fire service with businesses to help them meet their fire safety responsibilities.

And he said that in order to “keep pace with the changing context in this area” they would be undertaking a “scheduled review”.

“Our priority is to protect people, property and businesses from fire and other risks. It’s a role that we take very seriously, and our workforce is dedicated to keeping people safe,” said Mr Butler.

“Protection teams work closely with local businesses, supporting them to meet their fire safety responsibilities, guiding them on how to keep to regulations, and making sure they’re aware of fire risks.

“We are committed to making our communities safer through appropriate regulation, while also using our enforcement and regulatory powers where necessary. Thankfully, the vast number of businesses that we work with engage with us really positively.

“This helps us to achieve compliance together - benefiting the people, businesses and economy of Hertfordshire without needing to take unnecessary or wasteful enforcement action.

“Where businesses show reckless disregard for their responsibilities or refuse to work with us, we are prepared and willing to use our full powers of enforcement.

“Our fire service really understands the importance of working with businesses, we’re very proud that two years ago our work in this area was recognised as innovative by visiting HMICFRS inspectors.

“In order to keep pace with the changing context of this area we’ll be undertaking a scheduled review – to make sure that we’re continuing to keep people, property and lives safe.”

According to the Herts Fire and Rescue Service ‘informal’ notifications would be issued for ‘minor contraventions’, which require advice, while ‘formal’ notifications would be issued where immediate action was required.