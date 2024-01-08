And he’s keen to encourage others to follow his path

A former chef has swapped a bustling kitchen of a West End restaurant to care for some of Hertfordshire’s most vulnerable children and young people.

Matthew Murphy is one of a growing number of people to have switched their careers to look after children living in residential care.

The 36-year-old, from Ware, made the career change after becoming one of the first recruits to the Hertfordshire County Council’s new ‘Residential Academy’.

Former chef Matthew Murphy now works in a Hertfordshire residential care hone for children after completing the training through the council's Residential Academy.

He says there is a ‘real buzz’ working alongside teenagers at a Hertfordshire children’s home – knowing that he is a role model who could have an impact on their lives.

He has always believed in his ability to talk to young people on their level and had always wanted to work with them.

And – with a shortage of people applying to work in the homes – he’s keen to encourage others to follow his path.

The academy is designed to provide all the necessary training for new recruits to work in Hertfordshire’s residential care homes for children, regardless of their previous career path.

The county council-run academy has been set up in partnership with the National Centre for Excellence in Residential Child Care (NCERCC) – offering a six-month ‘learning programme’ that combines teaching, training, studying and work placements.

And, by ensuring new recruits are ‘suitably knowledgeable, skilled and prepared’ for their new career, it‘s making the change a real possibility for those who want to work in residential care.

The council’s director of specialist services and commissioning for children’s services Miranda Gittos says working in residential children’s homes can be rewarding.

And, she says, people are now being attracted into residential care because they get the training and support through the academy.

Crucially, she says all eight of those who have completed the six-month training at the academy have remained, which is a ‘real testament to its strength’.

She added: “The really positive thing is that people who have gone through the Academy have stayed.

“It’s quite demanding work but the academy prepares people for the sorts of things they are going to be encountering.”

She says it has already attracted recruits from a range of careers – bringing a wealth of different ideas and experiences.

Before his career change, Matthew had worked hard to become the head chef at a West End restaurant – moving for a short time to cater at a boarding school.

But he says he was always ‘destined’ for something other than ‘chef-ing’.

He described the six-month stint at the council’s academy – mixing theory and on-the-job training – as ‘a powerful experience’.

Now, as a senior residential ARC worker, he says he is excited to go to work and that it does not feel ‘like a job’. As well as some home working, Matthew’s role also involves taking the young people out to the cinema or theme parks or even on holiday.