Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service has welcomed 19 new recruits to the service.

The recruits ‘passed out’ from their 16-week basic training at the Joint Emergency Services Training Centre in Stevenage, watched by family and friends.

They are now known as ‘firefighters in development’ as they continue their training in stations around the county to become fully qualified.

Councillor Morris Bright and Alex Woodman Executive Director, Community Protection and Chief Fire Officer.

Executive Member for Community Safety Cllr Morris Bright said: “This is a really positive start to the new year, I would like to congratulate all the recruits and welcome them to their new roles.

“Our firefighters do a very important job, serving their local communities by educating members of the public about how to stay safe as well as responding to emergencies.

“It’s a unique career with a huge variety of opportunities and experiences. I’d urge anyone thinking about joining the service to find out more.”