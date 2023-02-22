Hertfordshire County Council raises council tax to protect vital services

A hike in council tax has been approved by Hertfordshire County Council following a budget meeting on Tuesday.

The 4.99% increase will mean a typical Band D household paying £1,605.63, an increase of £1.47 per week, from April.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Councillor leader, Richard Roberts, said: “It is with heavy hearts that we find ourselves having to increase council tax, and we haven’t taken this decision lightly.

Hertfordshire County Council as approved a council tax increase of 4.9%

"The alternative to this rise in council tax would have resulted in substantial cuts to some of the very services that are protecting those most in need, and those services helping residents manage the rising cost of living.

“I promised last year that we would do everything we can to protect services, and through sound financial management we have succeeded in closing the deficit in our budget caused by rampant inflation and rising bills. This prudence and quick action means that we can fulfil our commitment to the people of Hertfordshire and protect the services that so many tell us are vital.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Councillor Bob Deering, Executive Member for Resources and Performance, Hertfordshire County Council added: “We will be investing an additional £121 million into our services, an increase of 12%, and spending over £1 billion overall.

"Raising council tax has been the last resort to ensure that we can protect and continue to invest in the services that Hertfordshire residents tell us are important. By looking at where we can save money and tighten our own belts, and by using reserves previously built up over time we believe we have struck the right balance that will protect those who need us the most, provide the best start in life for our children and continue to make Hertfordshire a place where people want to live, work and invest for the future.”

The council stated it has set out plans to deliver savings of £27.4m in the coming financial year, the highest for many years and utilising £19m of its reserves.