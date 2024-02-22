Hertfordshire Constabulary welcomes 16 new officers at 'passing out parade'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A number of new officers have been welcomed to Hertfordshire Constabulary.

Family and friends joined 16 recruits at a ‘passing out parade’ at police headquarters in Welwyn Garden City, earlier this month.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Hemel Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The officers were presented with certificates by Deputy Chief Constable Bill Jephson, marking the end of their initial training with other senior officers and trainers in attendance.

The force is currently taking applications for new recruits.

The cohort consisted of 10 ex-students, a former immigration detention custody officer, a warehouse operative, a transport logistics worker, a sports centre manager, a store manager and a teaching assistant.

Mr Jephson said: “Congratulations on completing your training. You’ll have experienced a wide range of scenarios but now you enter the real world of policing and will be putting everything you’ve learnt into practice, whilst also developing your learning further along the way.

“You will be the person victims meet in their time of need and will encounter some difficult situations, but I know you will all make a positive impact and continue to build on the strong relationships with our communities. I wish you all the very best in your careers.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

PC Libby Bridgen added: “I wanted to join the police because I’ve always loved helping people and aspired to make a positive difference in my local community. I’ll never forget when someone once asked me why I was looking to join a job that was all ‘doom and gloom’, because their perception was that each day, you’re just delivering bad news. However, that’s not the case at all and I feel honoured to be in a job that enables me to make a difference every day, helping those in need and everything that comes with it.“I’m so excited to start my placement. I’m looking forward to supporting my first victim and to come away knowing that I’ve helped someone.”